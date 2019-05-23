Key fights: BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur leads by over 27,000 votes in Bhopal
BJP President Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections threw up several nail-biting contests through the seven phases of polling that began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. More than 8,000 candidates contested 542 seats. This blog tracks the developments of 24 major races from counting centres across the country.
Some of the top contenders we are looking at include Congress President Rahul Gandhi against the Bharatiya Janta Party’s Smriti Irani in the Opposition party’s bastion of Amethi, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha against BJP stalwart Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib and first-time candidate Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP veteran Giriraj Singh. Gandhi is also contesting the seat in Wayanad in Kerala.
This election had several battles of prestige including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is seeking a third term in Arunachal West against two-time Chief Minister Nabam Tuki or Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot who is contesting against BJP Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur. Gehlot has a lot at stake in Jodhpur, a constituency that sent his father to the Lok Sabha five times since 1980.
BJP National President Amit Shah is vying for a seat in BJP stronghold of Gandhinagar in Gujarat for the first time.
In Tamil Nadu, two-time Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is hoping to win her first Lok Sabha election from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
Here are closer looks at the seats.
Live updates
11.01 am: Congress candidate and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit is trailing in North East Delhi, according to the ECI. BJP candidate is leading with 1,16,067 votes so far.
10.49 am: BJP’s Arunachal West candidate Kiren Rijiju claims lead in poll. “After first round counting of votes I have taken a lead of more than 30,000 from Arunachal (West) Lok Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh,” Rijiju tweets.
The ECI has pegged his current lead margin at 24,939 votes against Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.
10.39 am: BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur is leading the poll by 27,597 votes against Congress rival Digvijaya Singh, according to the ECI.
10.34 am: BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya thanks former Union Minister Ananth Kumar’s widow Tejaswini on Twitter. The party had denied her a ticket to represent her husband’s constituency and made her BJP vice president in Karnataka instead.
“Thank you ma’am for all your blessings,” Surya tweets. “Ananthkumar Ji and you played an important pivotal role in shaping me. I thank you again for the love you have given me. I pray God to give me the strength to continue the good work of our inspiring leader Sri Ananthkumar.”
10.25 am: Congress MP and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor says he welcomes news about his lead in the poll. “Not getting excited about just 4% of the votes counted, but it is welcome news that I took the lead from the start and am holding on to it!” Tharoor tweets.
10.22 am: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is leading with 30,923 votes in East Delhi, followed by Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely with 14,696 and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Aatishi trailing with 9,134, the ECI says.
10.17 am: BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju is leading in Arunachal West with 19,099 votes against Congress leader Nabam Tuki who currently has 2,639, according to the ECI.
10.13 am: In Anantnag, Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir is leading in contest with Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, according to the ECI.
10.06 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently leading in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh with 4,723 votes against BJP minister and candidate Smriti Irani’s 2,944 votes, according to the ECI.
10 am: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is leading with 33,858 votes in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, ECI says. BJP leader Jaya Prada currently has 29,751 votes.
9.57 am: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh with 21,164 votes, says ECI. BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya polls 14,169 votes so far.
9.54 am: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading in his constituency of Thiruvanathapuram, according to the ECI.
9.51 am: Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy is leading in Mandya constituency in Karnataka with 36,477, according to the Election Commission of India. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh is trailing with 34,575 votes. The JD(S) candidate is Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son.
9.47 am: BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib, Bihar, with 11,649 voters against former party colleague and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who has 6408 votes, ECI says.
9.43 am: Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram is leading with 3,030 votes in Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu against BJP candidate H Raja, says ECI.
9.40 am: BJP’s Asansol MP Babul Supriyo is leading in his constituency against TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen, according to the ECI.
9.35 am: BJP candidate Varun Gandhi leads with 8,886 votes against Samajwadi Party candidate Hemraj Verma in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, ECI says.
9.30 am: Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh is leading with 17,982 votes against BJP minister and candidate Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission of India.
9.28 am: BJP minister and candidate Giriraj Singh is leading in the contest against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, according to the Election Commission.
9.23 am: In Jodhpur, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is leading with 27,505 votes against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, the ECI says.
9.20 am: First-time BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya is leading in the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore South against Congress veteran BK Hariprasad, according to the ECI.
9.11 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala, according to the ECI.
9.08 am: Early trends indicate Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari is leading in Nagpur, Maharashra, NDTV reports.
8.59 am: Initial trends indicate that BJP candidate Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal by almost 3,000 votes, NDTV reports.
8.54 am: BJP Thiruvanathapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan says he is confident he will win the election against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, ANI reports. “For the development of the state and welfare of its people, I think Kerala should move along with NDA government in Delhi,” Rajasekharan says. “Now that Kerala is coming up in the mainstream, I am very confident that I will win in this election.”
8.51 am: Early trends indicate Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kanimozhi is leading in the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha contest, NDTV reports.
8.40 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, NDTV reports.
8.30 am: Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar and Narendra Modi in Varanasi, reports NDTV.
8.20 am: BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan prays at the Ayyaguru Ashram ahead of the Lok Sabha poll declaration later today, ANI reports.
8.16 am: BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya exudes confidence about winning seat after offering prayers in the city, ANI reports. “I am sure we will win,” Surya says. “I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country.”
8.15 am: Janata Dal (Secular) Mandya candidate and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore, ANI reports.
8.05 am: The counting of votes has started, ANI reports.