US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance swept the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP will surpass its 2014 tally of 282 seats in the 543-member Lower House. As of 11.30 pm, it had won 232 seats and was leading in 71.

Trump said “great things” were in store for the United States and India. “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party on their big election victory!” the US president tweeted. “Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”

Besides Trump, several other world leaders congratulated Modi for his electoral victory. “I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies,” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted earlier in the evening. “Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena were some of the other world leaders to congratulate Modi.