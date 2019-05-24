The Indian government made the second-highest number of requests to Facebook for users’ data during the July to December 2018 period, the social media network said on Thursday. The top position was taken by the United States, followed by India, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Facebook said that during the second half of 2018, user data requests rose globally from 1,03,815 (during the first half) to 1,10,634. The number of restrictions on content rose 135% from 15,337 to 35,972. Of these, 16,600 items were restricted based on a Delhi High Court order regarding claims made about PepsiCo products, the social media network said.

Facebook also said that it identified 53 disruptions of Facebook services in nine countries from July to December 2018, compared to 48 disruptions in eight countries in the first half of 2018. Of these, India accounted for 85% of the disruptions in the second half of the year.