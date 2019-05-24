The Union Cabinet on Friday passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha, ANI reported. The decision was taken at a special Cabinet meeting a day after the votes for the 2019 General Elections were counted. The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, secured a majority.

The next Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3, when the term of the 16th Lok Sabha ends. The process to form a new House will be initiated when the Election Commissioners meet President Ram Nath Kovind to hand over the list of newly-elected members, PTI reported on Thursday.

Recording a historic victory, the BJP alone won 302 seats as of 5.45 pm, and was leading in one seat, where the counting was still under way. The Congress has secured only 52 seats, which is not enough for it to claim the post of the Leader of Opposition in the new House.

Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/wmvWKusb7E — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019