At least 15 people died and several were injured after a fire broke out at a coaching centre in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday evening. Rescue operations are currently underway.

In a bid to save themselves, several people tried to jump out of the top floor of the building in the city’s Sarthana area, Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra said, according to the Hindustan Times. It is not yet clear if the fire broke out on the second floor or the fourth floor.

“Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.”

#Visuals Gujarat: A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Sarthana area of Surat; 18 fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iY0O588Pom — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident, ANI reported. “CM has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident,” the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office said.

There is no official confirmation on the number of deaths. More details are awaited.