Congress Working Committee member and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived for a meeting of the party’s committee on Saturday morning, a day after the 2019 General Election results were made final. The core committee is meeting at the party’s headquarters amid speculation that Congress President Rahul Gandhi will offer to resign after their dismal performance in the elections.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi also arrived for the meeting soon after. The Congress Working Committee is the party’s highest decision making body. The meeting of the committee was called to discuss what had led to the party’s poor performance in the elections.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leaders P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah also arrived for the meeting around 11 am, ANI reported.

The Congress had firmly rejected speculation that Gandhi had offered to resign from the party’s leadership. The party had said these reports were “mischievous and incorrect”, Hindustan Times reported.

The Congress won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha, up from 44 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party will not get the post of the Leader of Opposition in the House as it needed 55 seats. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, several party leaders had claimed that Gandhi’s “chowkidar chor hai” campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was negative in its tone and worked against the party’s favour, according to The Indian Express.

