YSR Congress Party President Jaganmohan Reddy was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party on Saturday, paving the way for him to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, IANS reported.

All 151 newly-elected YSR Congress Party legislators attended a meeting held at Reddy’s residence at Tadepalli in the state capital Amaravati where they unanimously adopted a resolution electing him the leader, according to The Hindu.

Reddy’s name was proposed by senior legislator Botsa Satyanarayana and seconded by Dharmana Prasada Rao and other senior leaders. Reddy and senior party leaders are expected to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad to submit the resolution electing him as leader. The swearing-in is slated for May 30 in Vijayawada.

Reddy reportedly told his MLAs at the meeting that the “massive mandate of 151 MLAs given by people was for values and credibility”. “It was now the responsibility of YSRCP [YSR Congress Party] to live up to their expectations. Lot of reforms would be brought about in administration,” he said, according to The Hindu. He vowed to provide a clean administration.

The YSR Congress unseated the Telugu Desam Party from power. The Telugu Desam Party led by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu won just 23 seats in the Assembly elections. The Assembly has 175 elected seats.