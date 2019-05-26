Heavy rain and thunderstorms have forced at least 739 people to take shelter in relief camps across Tripura, a government official told PTI. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain over the next two days.

The State Disaster Management Authority said no casualties have been reported till now. “North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts have been affected,” the head of the State Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told PTI.

Das added that 40 rescue boats have been deployed to the site. “The National Disaster Response Force and Tripura State Rifles have also joined the rescue operations,” he said.

An official said that 22 NDRF teams have been deployed to Dharmanagar after a flash flood hit the area. “We are expecting to bring situation under control in next 24 hours if it does not rain anymore,” the official said.

The State Emergency Operations Centre said that 358 of the 739 people who have shifted to relief camps are from Unakoti district in North Tripura district. As many as 1,039 houses were damaged in the rainfall.

The rain and strong winds have uprooted several trees and electric poles, officials said. The Manu river in Unakoti has crossed the danger mark on Saturday afternoon.