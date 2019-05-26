A Muslim man was allegedly beaten up on Saturday by a group of men at Jacubpura in Gurugram, The Hindu reported. The 25-year-old was returning to his shop after offering prayers when the group accosted him, and allegedly asked him to remove his skullcap and chant Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram.

Mohammad Barkat alleged that the men threatened to feed him pork when he refused to listen to them. “One of the men called me an offensive word and told me that skullcap was not allowed in this area,” Barkat told The Hindu. “When I told him that I was returning from a mosque, he slapped me. He also asked me to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram. When I refused, he threatened to feed me pork.”

Barkat, who came to Gurugram earlier this month to learn tailoring, claimed that one of the men also beat him up with a stick while abusing him. The group finally dispersed when he started crying.

Barkat was taken to a hospital by his cousin where the authorities informed the police. A first information report was filed against one unidentified person, reported The Indian Express. According to the daily, the assault was carried out when Barkat was returning home.