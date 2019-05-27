Sikkim Krantikari Morcha President Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, took oath as the state’s new chief minister on Monday, PTI reported. Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to the 51-year-old at a function in Gangtok’s Paljor Stadium.

Golay took oath in Nepali language. Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and senior Sikkim Democratic Front leaders were not present at the swearing-in ceremony, according to PTI.

Golay is not a member of the state Assembly at present. He and the 17 newly elected legislators of his party had called on the governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17 seats in the 32-member Assembly. The Assembly elections were held concurrently with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha also won the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state. Pawan Kumar Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Front won 15 seats, some by very narrow margins.

The Chamling government was ousted after more than 24 years. Chamling is the longest running chief minister in India since Independence, having won the Assembly elections in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 2009, the Sikkim Democratic Front won all 32 Assembly seats.