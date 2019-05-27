A Muslim man was allegedly shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Sunday after he was asked his name, The Hindu reported. The police said a first information report has been lodged at the Cheria-Bariarpur police station in the district, but the accused is yet to be arrested.

Mohammed Qasim, who is a salesman, was fired at in Kumbhi village by a man who he identified as Rajiv Yadav. “I was stopped by Rajiv Yadav and he asked me my name...,” Qasim is heard saying in a video shared on social media. “When I told him my name he fired at me and said you should go to Pakistan.”

Qasim is heard saying in the video that Yadav was drunk. He reportedly pushed Yadav away and escaped when he started loading another cartridge into the pistol. Qasim claimed that people who witnessed the incident did not help him. He was injured in the incident, and was taken to a government hospital by the police.

“Yes, Mohammad Qasim has lodged an FIR in the incident at local Cheria-Bariarpur police station and has also named one person in the FIR,” Begusarai Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar told The Hindu. “We are conducting raid to arrest him but he is at large.”