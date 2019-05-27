Several educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley remained closed on Monday in a measure to prevent student protests after the killing of top militant Zakir Musa last week, PTI reported.

While many schools were functioning till Class 10, higher secondary schools and degree colleges in Srinagar, Budgam and Kupwara districts were closed as a precautionary measure, unidentified officials told PTI.

Classes were also suspended in Baramulla, Sopore and Pattan towns in Baramulla district, and some others in Ganderbal district.

“Deputy commissioners have been authorised to take a call on class work based on their own assessment,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan told The Hindu.

In South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where the encounter with security forces took place, all schools and colleges remained closed. The Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora suspended classes too.

Musa was killed on Thursday night in a village in Tral area of Pulwama district. He was a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander and the chief of the al Qaeda’s Kashmir cell. He joined militancy in 2013 and came to the limelight after security forces killed militant Burhan Wani in 2016.

Sporadic protests and shutdowns have continued in the valley since Musa’s killing. The authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions on Friday. People shouted slogans in favour of Musa, prompting authorities to impose curfew in some parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure.