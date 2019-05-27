The BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty on Monday hit record closing-highs days after the Lok Sabha election results threw up a decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi government.

The Sensex ended 248.57 points higher at 39,683 points, while the Nifty50 jumped 80.65 points to 11,924 points. During the market hours, the BSE Sensex touched a high of 39,821 points, while the NSE Nifty touched a high of 11,957.15 points.

Tata Steel was the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty50, rising by over 5.7% on both indices. The other top gainers on Sensex were Yes Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank, while on Nifty50, the stocks of Yes Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC gained the most.

The biggest losers on Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries Limited, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the top losers on Nifty50.

On Friday, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 2,026.33 crore, and domestic institutional investors sold shares worth nearly Rs 195.35 crore, PTI reported, citing provisional data available with stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.59 against the dollar. The rupee had settled at 69.53 against the dollar on Friday. Earlier on Monday, the rupee opened at 69.40 before gaining momentum.