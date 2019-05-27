Veteran action director and father of actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, died on Monday morning at the age of 77. The funeral will be held on Monday evening at Vile Parle West Crematorium.

Devgan was admitted to Surya hospital in Santacruz in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness, The Times of India reported. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died.

Actor Ajay Devgn during his father’s funeral procession. (Image credit: HT Photo)

Devgan worked as stunt director in more than 80 films, including Kranti, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev. He worked with several actors, including Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna and Jeetendra. He made his directorial debut with Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) that starred his son Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.

Devgan was last seen in public attending the preview of Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal in Santacruz in February.

Several film industry members tweeted their condolences.

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti.🙏 @ajaydevgn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 27, 2019

Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. Bollywood has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person #Veerudevgan ji🙏@ajaydevgn — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 27, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great man #VeeruDevgan! you are in our thoughts & prayers. My deepest & heartfelt condolences to you AJ @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN & your family. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 27, 2019

#VeeruDevgan & I began our career together in the 70’s. “Make Ajay a great actor.” I remember him telling me after Ajay’s debut film became a big hit. Ajay & me finally worked together in Zakhm which won him his 1st (best actor ) national award. 🙏Adieu Partner @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/vWwGjEM70C — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 27, 2019

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏



Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019