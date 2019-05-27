Stunt director and actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan dies at 77 in Mumbai
He worked as stunt director in more than 80 films, including ‘Kranti’, ‘Mr Natwarlal’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Shahenshah’ and ‘Tridev’.
Veteran action director and father of actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, died on Monday morning at the age of 77. The funeral will be held on Monday evening at Vile Parle West Crematorium.
Devgan was admitted to Surya hospital in Santacruz in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness, The Times of India reported. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died.
Devgan worked as stunt director in more than 80 films, including Kranti, Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah and Tridev. He worked with several actors, including Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna and Jeetendra. He made his directorial debut with Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) that starred his son Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.
Devgan was last seen in public attending the preview of Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal in Santacruz in February.
Several film industry members tweeted their condolences.