Eleven security personnel were injured after suspected Maoists detonated an improvised explosive in Kuchai block in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district on Tuesday morning, reports said. After the blast, the suspected left-wing rebels opened fire at the team.

Eight personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force’s Cobra unit and three police officials who were on a special anti-Maoist operation were wounded in the incident. They were airlifted to Ranchi at 6.52 am for treatment, ANI reported. The area where the attack occurred has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.