The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to clear its stand on a petition seeking to set “two-child policy” a criterion for government jobs and subsidies, reported The Hindu. The bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi asked the Centre what action has been taken to control the country’s population.

The petition has been filed by Bharaiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. He sought the implementation of the recommendations made by the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution for population control. “Till now the Constitution has been amended 125 times, hundreds of new laws have been enacted, but population control law, utterly required for country, is not made, though it will curtail more than 50% problems of India,” the petition read.

Upadhyay claimed that 20% of India’s population is not accounted for as they do not have Aadhaar card. Besides, there are crores of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country, he claimed. He added that “population explosion” is the main cause of corruption and also leads to crimes like rape and domestic violence.

The petitioner said that the government should declare the first Sunday of every month as the Health Day to spread awareness on the population growth, reported Times Now. It should also provide contraceptive pills, condoms and vaccines to poor people. “The tax payers follow Ham Do-Hamare Do [We two, ours two], but the persons getting subsidised food, cloths and houses are not adhering to it,” claimed Upadhyay.