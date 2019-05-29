Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressurise the Pakistani government to investigate the destruction of the Guru Nanak Palace in Narowal, ANI reported on Wednesday. He also offered to rebuild the property if the Centre gets permission from Islamabad.

On Monday, the Pakistani media reported that a group of local people have partially demolished the centuries-old palace in Bathanwala village and sold its precious windows, doors and ventilators.

Condemning the “shocking incident”, Singh said it had hurt the sentiments of Sikhs around the world. “If the government of India arranges permission from Pakistan government, the Punjab government [India] would rebuild the historic property,” he told reporters, according to The Tribune.

In his letter, Singh urged Modi to “take up with the government of Pakistan to probe the wanton destruction of the property in question and to bring to justice all the guilty persons associated with this unfortunate act.” He also said that the Pakistan government should preserve all such monuments that have an association with Sikh heritage in an institutionalised manner so that such incidents are not repeated.

Pakistan residents too have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate notice of the destruction of this “heritage site” and take action against those who demolished it.