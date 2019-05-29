The Rajasthan Police have booked eight men for allegedly killing an eight-year-old boy after attempting to rape his mother at their home in Bharatpur, PTI reported on Wednesday. The 28-year-old disabled woman said she worked at a brick kiln owned by four of the accused.

In her complaint lodged at the Nadbai police station, the woman said that the accused broke into her home on the night of May 12 and tried to rape her. The police said they strangled her son when he tried to stop them. They threatened her against reporting the crime before the last rites of her son were performed.

Bharatpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Parmal Singh Gurjar said, “Based on the woman’s complaint, we have registered a case of attempt to rape and murder under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribes Act.” No arrests have been made as yet.