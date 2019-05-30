Heatwave conditions in various parts of the country intensified on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 48°C in Chandrapur town of Maharashtra. Temperatures rose to 46°C in Nagpur and 47.5°C in Bramhapuri city, PTI reported. Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7°C.

“Heatwave pattern will continue over isolated pockets of central Maharashtra till May 30 and till June 2 over isolated pockets of Marathwada and Vidarbha regions because of absence of immediate rainfall system over the state,” Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at India Meteorological Department (Pune), told the Hindustan Times.

In a weather forecast issued on Wednesday evening, the IMD said severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist for two more days in some parts of the country. Heatwave conditions will likely continue over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh, it added.

In Rajasthan, temperatures soared to the season’s highest in Churu at 47.3°C, four degrees above normal. In Bikaner and Ganganagar, the temperature was recorded at 46.8°C, and in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Kota, the mercury crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark.

In Chandigarh, the hottest day of the season was recorded at 42.4°C, while Adilabad district in Telangana recorded its highest at 46.3°C for the second day in a row.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature recorded at a weather station reaches at least 40°C or more in the plains, 37°C or more in coastal stations and at least 30°C in hilly regions.