YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, NDTV reported. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered Reddy the oath of office at 12.23 pm at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada city.

However, no Cabinet ministers took oath, The Hindu reported. Reddy’s council of ministers is likely to be constituted on June 7.

On May 23, the YSR Congress swept to a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, winning 151 out of the 175 seats in the legislature. The Telugu Desam Party, led by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, could win just 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha too, the YSR Congress Party secured 22 of the 25 seats.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/WeUouHNT8P — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin attended the ceremony. Naidu did not attend, but sent a three-member delegation of Telugu Desam Party MLAs. Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan also attended the event. The Jana Sena won one seat in the Assembly polls.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party MLCs Somu Veerraju and PVN Madhav also attended the function, The Hindu reported.

Reddy had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremony as well. However, Modi will be sworn in as the prime minister for the second time in the evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The new Andhra Pradesh chief minister will now fly to Delhi to attend the event.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated Reddy. “Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh,” he tweeted. “My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state.”

As many as 5,000 police personnel were deployed for Reddy’s oath-taking ceremony, The New Indian Express reported.

Rains play spoilsport

Heavy rains on Wednesday night turned the IGMC Stadium grounds into a slushy mix of rainwater and soil, ANI reported. The YSR Congress Party paraphernalia adorning the stands was also spoiled. However, authorities managed to clean the grounds before the ceremony.