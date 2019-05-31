India’s lone orangutan has died at the age of 41 of respiratory complications at the Nandan Kanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. The orangutan, called Binny, was undergoing treatment for old-age related complications, and died on Wednesday night.

“Binny also had a wound on her pouch that would not heal because she was constantly scratching it,” Dr Sarat Sahu, a veterinary assistant surgeon at the zoo, told The Indian Express. Veterinary doctors from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry were treating her under the advice of the orangutan experts from England and Singapore.

Binny was brought to the zoo in November 2003, when she was 25, from the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune, Down To Earth reported earlier this month. She was brought to Pune from Singapore.

Orangutans are one of the world’s three extant species of great apes. They are native to Indonesia and Malaysia and at present are found only in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra. One of the most intelligent primates, they have been extensively studied for their learning abilities.