Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Thursday that funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi were not transferred to 1.56 lakh farmers in the state because of a “data mismatch”, PTI reported. He said farmers would receive the money after a solution to the problem.

“The state government has sent data of 1.56 crore farmers to the Centre, of which 1.11 crore farmers have already got the first instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi,” Shahi told PTI. “In the country, nearly three crore farmers have got the first instalment. UP’s share of partnership in this scheme stands at 38%.”

Shahi claimed that the scheme was a game changer, and helped the Bharatiya Janata Party garner massive support in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and its allies won 62 out of the 80 seats in the state, despite an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The minister dismissed reports that suggested the money was not being transferred to the accounts of some farmers, calling such rumours baseless.

The minister also attacked the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre. “At the time of the UPA, farmers felt disappointed and dejected,” he claimed. “Over three lakh farmers committed suicide...Modi government has worked to help farmers get rid of their stress.”

Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the PM-Kisan Yojana in the 2019-’20 interim Budget on February 1. Under this scheme, households with agricultural landholdings smaller than two hectares or five acres are eligible to receive Rs 6,000 annually as direct benefit transfers from the Centre.