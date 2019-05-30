The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday killed two suspected militants in an ongoing encounter with security forces in a village in Sopore in the state’s Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered but the suspected militants are yet to be identified, the police added.

Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants are allegedly trapped in the area, the GNS news agency quoted unidentified officials as saying. A joint team of the Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the state police’s Special Operations Group cordoned off Bunpora Mohalla of Dangerpora in Sopore.

The security personnel started a cordon-and-search operation in the area in the morning after allegedly receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants, Kashmir Reader quoted the police as saying. After a siege lasting several hours, the armed forces intensified their search and fired at the location of the suspected militants. The suspected militants then fired back.

Internet services have been suspended in Sopore town. Colleges and higher secondary schools in Sopore and the Zaingeer belt have been instructed to remain shut, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lily.