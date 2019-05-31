The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking an early hearing of its appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, ANI reported.

The court issued notices to former Telecom Minister A Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and others acquitted in the case to file their responses to the plea, IANS reported. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 30.

When Justice AK Chawla asked the CBI’s counsel why the agency was seeking an early hearing, Central government’s standing counsel Ripu Daman Bhardwaj said the matter was of national importance with international ramifications.

The CBI has also sought early hearing in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam investigation in which Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others were acquitted by a trial court.

On December 21, 2017, a special court acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and the other accused in cases related to the 2G scam registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Delhi High Court on March 19, challenging the acquittals. The following day, the CBI also challenged the acquittals in the high court.

The CBI has alleged the exchequer lost Rs 30,984 crore because of the way licences for 2G spectrum were allocated. The licenses were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012. The special court, however, said the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others were tried under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.