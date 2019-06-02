Four folk artists, including dancer Harish Kumar, were killed on Sunday morning in a road accident near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, PTI reported. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Kumar’s death was a “big loss to the field of folk art”.

Kumar was popularly known as Queen Harish. His website describes him as a drag queen.

The accident, in which five persons were injured, took place near Kaparda village on a highway. The artists were reportedly on their way towards Ajmer from Jaisalmer in an SUV for an event.

Sitaram Khoja, station house officer of Bilara police station, said: “Their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck which left Harish, Ravindra, Bhikhe Khan and Latif Khan dead.”

Gehlot tweeted: “The tragic death of four people, including the acclaimed artist Harish Kumar, in the horrific road accident in Jodhpur, is very sad. Dedicated to the folk art and culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave a new identity to Jaisalmer with his special dance style.”

Kumar was a resident of Jaisalmer. He was known for his various dance performances that have their roots in Rajasthan, including Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai and Chari, according to PTI. He had also featured in the reality television show India’s Got Talent and some Bollywood films.