An Indian Navy sailor was bludgeoned to death by his wife in Vasco da Gama city in Goa on Saturday, the police said. The sailor was posted with INS Hansa and was one of the aircraft handlers at Dabolim’s naval air station, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant said, according to The Indian Express.

The Goa Police identified the deceased sailor as Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, The Times of India reported.

Neighbours told the police that the man had a habit of beating his wife, and was an alcoholic. “That evening he had walked in drunk and had picked a quarrel with her,” Sawant said. “He has also broken the cooler and thrown things on her. In the night when he slept, her anger got better of her, and she hammered him till she calmed down. Since he was already drunk he could not respond, and also fell off the bed.”

The woman called the neighbours, who rushed the sailor to the naval hospital. However, he was declared brought dead. “The postmortem has shown there are 12 to 14 deep injuries on the head and lot of blood loss, and he seems to have died due to the beating,” Sawant said.

The woman admitted to her crime. She told the police that the couple had a fight, following which she used a kitchen appliance to hammer her husband’s head several times. She has been charged with murder and arrested, Sawant said.