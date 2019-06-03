A farmer died of sunstroke in Rajasthan on Sunday as the maximum temperature recorded was 44°C or above in several parts in the state, PTI reported. Churu district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 48.9°C in the state.

According to a report in The Times of India, three people died of sunstroke on Sunday.

An unidentified police official said Hanuman Jat, a farmer, fainted in his farm at Necchwa in Sikar district and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “The cause of the death was heatstroke,” the police official said.

A police constable in Jodhpur, Leeladhar Meena, complained of nausea and vomiting and died while he was undergoing treatment. A policeman on duty in Jalore, Balram Meghwal, also reportedly died of heatstroke, The Times of India reported.

Jodhpur, Jaipur and Ajmer registered maximum temperature of 46.4°C, 45.5°C and 45.2°C, respectively, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Met department said severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in western Rajasthan. The IMD has forecast that severe heat wave conditions will continue for the next few days in many parts of the north and central India, especially in Rajasthan, The Hindu reported.

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-4°C over major parts of northwestern India in the next three to four days,” the Met department. “They are likely to remain above normal by 2-3°C over some parts of south peninsula in the next three days.”

However, thunderstorms and dust storms are likely in some parts of the country, including Delhi, on Monday. This is expected to bring down the temperatures marginally. The IMD has forecast widespread rain over parts of east India, northeastern and south peninsular India from June 7 to June 9 and isolated heavy falls over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.