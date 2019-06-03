A group of employees of debt-ridden Jet Airways met newly appointed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the airline’s revival. The carrier has not been operating since April 17.

In a tweet, Puri said a delegation of six Shiv Sena MPs and representatives of the Employees’ Union of Jet Airways handed over to him a memorandum on the company’s revival. Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola also attended the meeting, he added.

Puri took charge of the ministry on May 30.

After the meetings, the Shiv Sena’s labour wing, the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, said the two ministers had assured the delegation that they would personally look into the matter and expedite the process of the airline’s revival, PTI reported.

On April 17, Jet Airways temporarily suspended all domestic and international operations after its lenders, led by the State Bank of India, declined to provide emergency funds.

Etihad Airways and a few other parties have offered to acquire stake in the debt-ridden carrier. A delegation of employees met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley soon after the offers were made to seek an expedited bidding process to revive the struggling airline.

A delegation of @jetairways employees led by Hon'ble MP, Shri Anil Desai calls on Smt @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/VdnDNJX4fc — BTVI Live (@BTVI) June 3, 2019