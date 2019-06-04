Google on Tuesday honoured 50 years of pride celebrations with a doodle illustrating five decades of Pride history, starting from 1969.

Pride parades are events celebrating the social acceptance and achievements of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+) community. Many pride parades across the world take place in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, which has become a pivotal moment in LGBTQ social movements.

“The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community,” said doodler Nate Swinehart. “From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community.”

Swinehart said his coworker Cynthia Cheng had the idea to depict the parade and “show it growing in size and momentum across the decades”.

Swinehart said the colours of the doodle depict the “vibrance and energy of the community”. “While everything begins with shades of grey, we first see the rainbow through a community space,” Swinehart said. “Colour then begins to spread, first in individual people, then to the city around them, until it finally overtakes the entire composition.”

Swinehart said the doodle was a personal project. “As a member of the LBGTQ+ community, I am very familiar with the struggle of feeling included, accepted, and that I am a ‘part’ of this world.”

Swinehart said he was inspired to become a doodler after he saw a doodle celebrating the Winter Olympics which depicted the colours of the Pride flag. “I was completely blown away,” Swinehart said. “Looking at the front page of Google, I was filled with hope and a feeling of belonging. I recognised the opportunity we have to make a positive impact on the world, and to help make people feel seen, heard, and valued.”