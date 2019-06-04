Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Tuesday that her party will fight upcoming Assembly bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh alone. Her statement came a day after several reports had claimed that she was in favour of ending her party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party.

The two parties, once arch-rivals, contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state together in an effort to defeat the BJP, but they won only 15 of the 80 seats between them. The BJP won 62 seats.

“Ever since SP-BSP coalition took place, [Samajwadi Party] chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect,” Mayawati said on Tuesday, according to ANI. “I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation and gave them respect. Our relation isn’t only for politics, it will continue forever.”

“However, we can’t ignore political compulsions. In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the ‘Yadav’ community, didn’t support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated,” Mayawati added.

The BSP chief added that this break in the alliance was not a permanent one. “If we feel in future that SP chief succeeds in his political work, we’ll again work together,” she said. “But if he doesn’t succeed, it’ll be good for us to work separately. So we’ve decided to fight the bye-elections alone.”