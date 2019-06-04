The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Puducherry government not to implement decisions having financial implications which could be taken during the Cabinet meeting on June 7 until further orders, ANI reported.

The Supreme Court was hearing pleas filed by the Centre and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi seeking to maintain the status quo that existed before the Madras High Court order, which curbed the powers of the lieutenant governor.

The top court also issued a notice to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy making him party to the case. The next date of hearing is June 21, according to Times Now.

The Madras High Court in April ruled that Bedi does not have the powers to interfere or act independently in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government. In matters of finance, administration and service matters, the High Court had said that Bedi could only act on the advice of the council of ministers.

The Madra High Court had passed the order on a petition filed by Congress leader K Laksminarayanan alleging Bedi was running a “parallel government” in Puducherry. The court’s ruling effectively dismissed a clarification issued by the Home Ministry in 2017, which said the lieutenant governor has powers to act independently and is not bound by the council of ministers. The Home Ministry’s clarification had come amid a tussle between Bedi and Narayanasamy over the administration of Puducherry.

Puducherry: In an appeal against the Madras HC's order that curbed the powers of the LG, the Supreme Court today issued notice to the CM and made him party to the case.



The SC added that no cabinet decisions having financial implications will be implemented till further orders. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 4, 2019