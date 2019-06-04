The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government to conduct the final round of counselling for admissions to postgraduate medical and dental courses for 2019-’20 academic year, reported PTI. It said the process should be completed before June 14.

The vacation bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and MR Shah was hearing a bunch of pleas filed by some students seeking fresh round of counselling. The petitioners said fresh counselling is needed because the merit list for admissions has been revised after the top court stayed the state government’s decision to grant 10% quota to students of economically weaker sections.

On May 30, the court had said the admission process for postgraduate medical courses in Maharashtra started before the 10% EWS quota came into force. “You cannot change the rules of game when the game is on,” the bench had said.

The petition was filed by NGO Janhit Abhiyan and another individual seeking a stay on government’s order for this academic year. They claimed that unless there is additional allocation of seats, the quota would eat into the open category seats.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the vacation bench said no court will entertain any more plea in connection with admissions to postgraduate medical courses in Maharashtra for 2019-’20 academic year.