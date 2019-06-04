A National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi on Tuesday sent Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam to the agency’s custody for 10 days in a terror funding case, PTI reported. The National Investigation Agency arrested the three during in-chamber proceedings in the court of Special Judge Rakesh Syal.

The agency had sought 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused, their lawyer MS Khan told PTI. However, Khan opposed it saying the three accused were already in custody, and the agency could interrogate them there.

Andrabi is in jail for allegedly waging a war against the country and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah has been imprisoned in a decade-old case of terror financing. The three are accused of carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA has filed a chargesheet against 12 others, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

The others being investigated are Hurriyat leader Syed Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, Geelani’s personal assistant Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Hurriyat Conference media advisor and strategist Aftab Ahmad Shah, National Front chief Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (R) Chairperson Farooq Ahmad Dar, media advisor of Hurriyat Conference (Geelani faction) Mohammad Akbar Khanday, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat official Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, hawala operator Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watal and two people accused of pelting stones at security forces.

The invesgtigating agency said it registered the case on May 30, 2017, and the first arrests were made on July 24 that year. The agency said it interrogated more than 300 people. It alleged that the accused were orchestrating violence in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their “well-planned” criminal conspiracy, backed and funded by groups operating from Pakistan.