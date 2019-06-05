The heat wave continued to persist across large parts of the country, with Churu in Rajasthan recording temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Heat wave conditions in many parts and severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department bulletin. The department has warned of heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Haryana, Marathwada and Telangana. It also said there will be no large change in maximum temperatures over the next two days.

In Delhi, the temperature touched a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The national Capital is likely to get some respite as the weather department has forecast thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 40 kmph.

Churu remained the hottest place in Rajasthan with a high of 48 degrees Celsius, followed by Kota at 47.3 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.

High speed dusty winds swept the Jammu region, where a minor died and his mother was injured when a tree fell on them. The Vaishnodevi yatra was briefly halted due to the wind conditions. Several trees and electric poles were uprooted and roofs made of tin sheets flew off due to high speed winds in Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu areas. Power and water supplies were reportedly disrupted for several hours, unidentified officials said.

The IMD has forecast lightning with gusty winds with speeds around 35 kilometers per hour in Jammu city with light rains on Wednesday.

Due to easterlies' inflow, thunderstorm activities and rainfall over JK, HP, UKhand due to Western Disturbance; Temps hv fallen by 1-2°C over of Central & West India and Rajasthan.



2day's highest max temp has bn recorded at Churu as 48.0°C showing a fall of 2.3°C from yesterday. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 4, 2019

Many places in Haryana and Punjab reeled under the heat wave, but light rains at some places brought respite. Narnaul in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the Met department said. Ambala, which received light showers, registered a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, which was hit by a dust storm accompanied by high velocity winds and rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, Una was the hottest place at 40 degrees Celsius, whereas Keylong was the coldest at 5.2 degrees Celsius. Pandoh recorded the highest rainfall of 39 mm, followed by Mandi 25 mm, the Met Centre said.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

