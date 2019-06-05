The United States House of Representatives led by the Democrats on Tuesday passed a bill that would offer a path to citizenship to more than two million undocumented immigrants, including “Dreamers” who were brought to the US illegally as children, The Washington Post reported.

The American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 passed 237 to 187, with seven Republicans voting yes, according to The New York Times. The bill would grant “Dreamers” 10 years of legal residence status if they meet certain requirements, following which they would receive permanent green cards after completing at least two years of higher education or military service, or after working for three years.

The US administration led by former President Barack Obama had granted work permits to many “Dreamers” through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but President Donald Trump ended the program in 2017. The Supreme Court may take up the issue in the coming months.

The White House had raised objections to the bill, saying the move would “reward illegal immigration”. The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to consider the bill, leaving it to be fought over during the 2020 presidential and congressional election campaigns, Reuters reported.

The bill would also protect from deportation 4,60,000 immigrants who have been legally staying in the US under a temporary protection program aimed at countries suffering from natural disasters, wars and other traumas. Trump has been phasing out this initiative.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said passing the bill was a historic step for immigrants and communities across America. “America’s Dreamers represent the constant reinvigoration of our country.”