Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a woman and injured a man in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported, citing police officials. According to some reports, the police suspect the gunmen are militants.

The incident took place at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama. “While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital,” an unidentified police official told PTI.

The woman was identified as Nageena Jan. Her husband Mohammad Yousuf Lone was also killed by some unknown gunmen in May 2017, the Greater Kashmir reported. The official said that soon after the incident, a joint team of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group launched a hunt to nab the assailants.