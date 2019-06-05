Clashes between protestors and security forces were reported in some parts of Kashmir Valley on Wednesday after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Three people were injured in Shopian district after protestors pelted stones at the police at a market place, the Greater Kashmir reported. The police fired tear smoke shells and pellets to dispel the protests.

Clashes were also reported from Srinagar, Sopore, Anantnag and Kupwara, IANS reported. Masked protestors displayed flags of Pakistan and the Islami State group soon after the Eid prayer sermon at Jama Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, ANI reported. They reportedly also held posters of Hafiz Saeed, Zakir Musa and Masood Azhar.

However, PTI quoted a police official as saying that they are verifying these reports.