Rajasthan: Four arrested for beating up Dalit boy accused of rape
They were arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The police in Rajasthan’s Pali district have arrested four people for allegedly beating up a 17-year-old Dalit boy accused of raping a minor girl, PTI reported on Wednesday.
The villagers in Dhaneriya claimed they beat the boy after he allegedly raped the girl near a religious place in Raas on June 1.
“A rape case against the accused was lodged on June 1,” said Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma. “He was detained and sent to a child-care home.”
The police arrested four people on Tuesday after a video in which they are allegedly seen thrashing the Dalit boy was shared widely on social media, News18 reported.
