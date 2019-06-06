Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy on Thursday moved the Supreme Court to seek permission to travel to the state’s Ballari district to visit his ailing father-in-law, reported Bar and Bench. A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee will take up the matter on Friday.

Reddy is currently barred by the Supreme Court from visiting his home district. In his plea, Reddy said his father-in-law is admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Ballari.

Reddy was made a minister in the BS Yeddyurappa government formed after the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2008. Three years later, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him on charges of illegal mining. He was again arrested in 2015 and granted bail. As part of his bail conditions, Reddy was directed not to visit Ballari as well as Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy’s firm, the Obulapuram Mining Company, is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area.