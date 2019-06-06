Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will issue a revised circular on bad loan recognition within the next few days to replace the February 12 circular that the Supreme Court had struck down, PTI reported.

On April 2, the top court had declared as ultra vires the circular that directed banks to classify a loan account as stressed if there was even a day of default.

“The revised circular on 12 February on NPA classification will be issued very shortly, in three to four days,” Das told reporters soon after the RBI’s policy meeting. The central bank on Thursday lowered the repo rate, or the interest rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by 25 basis points to 5.75%, the lowest in nine years.

Das said it had taken more time for the RBI to come out with a revised circular. “It involved examining various legal issues, it involved very detailed and wide ranging stakeholder consultations, and internally we had to examine it in detail,” Das said, according to IANS.

In February 2018, the RBI put out a circular on classification of non-performing assets that required banks to refer any account with a loan of more than Rs 2,000 crore to bankruptcy court if it is not resolved within 180 days of a default. The decision caused panic for many companies, in particular those in the power sector. Industry and government have tried to push for RBI to relax its regulations, and had even approached the Allahabad High Court, which then suggested that the government could use Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act to modify the order.

In March, the RBI had stated that it maintains its stand on all aspects of the revised framework on resolution of stressed assets as per the 2018 order.

Several companies including power firms such as Essar Power, GMR Energy, KSK Energy, and Rattan India Power, and The Association of Power Producers and Independent Power Producers Association of India had in August moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the RBI’s February 12 circular.

