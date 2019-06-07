Suspected militants on Thursday killed a Territorial Army soldier at his residence in Anantnag. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said militants killed Manzoor Beigh who had come home to Sadoora village in Anantnag district for Eid, The Indian Express reported.

“Havaldar Manzoor Ahmad Beigh, serving with the Territorial Army unit, was shot at by terrorists and grievously injured at his residence today evening,” Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a statement. He said the soldier, who was unarmed, was on 12 days’ leave from June 4.

Dr Majid Mirab, medical superintendent of the hospital where Beigh was taken, said the soldier was brought dead. “He had gun shot injuries on the right [side of his] chest,” Mirab added.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the circumstances of the “terror crime”. Villagers in Sadoora claimed that Beigh had previously taken part in counterinsurgency operations. He has a wife and three children.

The Indian Army offered condolences in a statement, ANI reported. “In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” it said. “All ranks of the Chinar Corps offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Suspected militants had killed another soldier in North Kashmir’s Sopore town in April.