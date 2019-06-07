Four militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said the police. The militants reportedly belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Among the four militants killed, two were special police officers who went missing a day before, according to Greater Kashmir. They were identified as Shabir Ahmad and Suliman Ahmad. The two went missing with their service rifles from the District Police Lines on Thursday morning. The other two deceased militants were identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat and Ashiq Hussain Ganie. However, the police are yet to officially ascertain the identities of the deceased militants.

The operation in Panjran area of Lassipora began on Thursday evening when security forces launched a cordon and search operation after getting information about the presence of the militants. A gunfight ensued as the militants opened fire at the security forces. Three AK series rifles were seized from thesite of the encounter, reported The Indian Express.

The police said the encounter is over now.

More details are awaited.