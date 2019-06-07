Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who skipped a court hearing in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case on Thursday citing poor health, was spotted at an event marking the birth anniversary of medieval Rajput king Maharana Pratap in MP Nagar area of the city, said multiple reports.

Thakur garlanded the statue of Maharana Pratap at the event, reported The Indian Express. She was accompanied by scores of party workers, including BJP district president Vikas Virani and Mayor Alok Sharma, reported The Times of India. The event was organised by the Rajput Samaj.

Meanwhile, Thakur’s lawyer told the court that she was suffering from high blood pressure and is not in a condition to travel from Bhopal to Mumbai. The court granted an exemption, but directed Thakur to be present on Friday or “face consequences”. Thursday was the second time this week that the BJP MP failed to appear before the court. The bench noted that Thakur’s medical documents were not submitted along with her petition.

Thakur was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday night after she visited the home of the Bhopal Shahar Kazi, Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, on the occasion of Eid. She was, however, discharged on Thursday morning.

On May 17, the trial court had ordered all the accused, including Thakur, to be present before it once a week. However, on May 21, it granted Thakur and two others exemption from appearance. The BJP leader had urged the court to exempt her from appearing in court as the results of the Lok Sabha elections were set to be declared two days later.