Newly-elected Biju Janata Dal MLA Saroj Kumar Meher on Thursday apologised to a junior engineer for forcing him to do sit-ups in public the previous day, PTI reported.

The Patnagarh MLA had on Wednesday visited Belpada block in Odisha’s Bolangir city, where residents complained that the Mandal–Belpada bypass road had been constructed poorly. Meher then called a junior engineer of the Public Works Department to the location and reprimanded him in front of the residents.

Meher also asked the engineer to do 100 sit-ups. The engineer initially only apologised for his alleged laxity that led to the poor construction. But after Meher threatened him with “mob thrashing”, the engineer did some sit-ups on the road.

After being criticised by several quarters, Meher on Thursday apologised for his action and claimed that he did it to assuage public anger.

“I am sorry for the incident,” Meher said. “But, I was compelled to ask the engineer to do sit-ups in the wake of public resentment...People were angry over the poor quality of road construction and they could have harmed the engineer if I did not ask him to do sit-ups.”

He added: “The situation was not under my control as the angry people demanded punishment for the erring engineer.”

#WATCH Odisha: Saroj Kumar Meher, BJD MLA from Patnagarh forces a PWD engineer to do sit ups in public in Belpada, Bolangir. (5.6.19) pic.twitter.com/ZYYmKoY5bh — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

The PWD engineer’s wife filed a police complaint against Meher on Thursday, accusing him of publicly humiliating her husband.

Bolangir Superintendent of Police KS Diva Subramani said they are verifying the charges. “The wife of the engineer made a written complaint against the MLA this evening,” Subramani said. “We are verifying the charges levelled against the legislator. No case has been made so far.”

“I have sought a factual report from Patnagarh sub-collector on the incident,” District Collector Arindam Dakua said. “Any action will be taken based on the report from the sub-collector.”