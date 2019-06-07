Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on May 3, caused a loss of approximately Rs 6,643.63 crore to public properties, ANI reported on Friday. At least 64 people died in the cyclone and an estimated 1.6 crore people were affected.

Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi, in a statement, said different departments of the government assessed the loss to public properties to be Rs 6,643.63 crore, and Rs 2,692.63 crore was required for relief measures for those affected by the cyclone, PTI reported. “The total loss to the public properties and requirement of fund for relief measures has been estimated as Rs 9,336 crores,” said the statement issued on Thursday.

The Odisha government has sought Rs 5,227.68 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to meet the expenditure of the ongoing relief and restoration measures. The state government has so far released Rs 1,357.14 crore to various districts and departments.

“A total of 5,56,761 houses have either been fully or severely or partially damaged,” Sethi said in the statement. “Sixty four people lost their lives and 12 people received grievous injuries. 2,650 large animals, 3631 small animals, and 53,26,905 poultry birds have been lost.”