Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced that his Cabinet will have five deputy chief ministers, reported PTI. The deputy chief ministers will be one each from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu communities.

This will be the first time that a state Cabinet has five deputy chief ministers, according to The Times of India. Under the previous Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Cabinet had two deputy chief ministers – one each from Backward Castes and Kapu communities.

Reddy said he will have a 25-member Cabinet. The new council of ministers will be inducted at a public function at the secretariat on Saturday. The Cabinet will be a mix of both MLAs and MLCs, reported Hans India.

Addressing a meeting of YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Friday morning, Reddy said the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections. The chief minister added that the Cabinet would be reshuffled two-and-a-half years later after a mid-term review of the government’s performance.

YSR Congress Party MLA MM Shaik said the party was very happy with the chief minister’s decision. “He [Jaganmohan Reddy] will prove to be the best CM [chief minister] in India ever,” Shaik told ANI.