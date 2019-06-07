Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala on Friday.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won the Wayanad seat against his closest rival, PP Suneer of the Communist Party of India, by over 4 lakh votes.

Gandhi arrived at the Kozhikode airport around 2.00 pm and is scheduled to participate in over 15 public receptions across the constituency. Wayanad constituency is spread over three districts in northern Kerala – Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode. He was received by thousands of party workers and leaders at the airport. This is the first public function attended by the Congress president after his party’s major setback in the Lok Sabha elections, in which it secured only 52 out of 543 Parliamentary seats.

നിയുക്ത വയനാട് എം.പി, കോൺഗ്രസ്സ് അധ്യക്ഷൻ @RahulGandhi മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ സന്ദർശനത്തിനായി കരിപ്പൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തി

Congress President @RahulGandhi arrives at Calicut airport for a three day visit after being elected as the MP from Wayanad. #RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/1mffkT2X3n — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) June 7, 2019

Kerala: Congress President Rahul Gandhi stops for tea at a shop in Chokkad of Malappuram district. He is on a three-day visit to the state, beginning today. pic.twitter.com/YP1Qgei6rR — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

Gandhi met senior leaders of the United Democratic Front, including Ramesh Chennithala and PK Kunhalikutty. “He will also take part in roadshows at Nilambur and Eranad,” said senior Congress leader and Wandoor MLA AP Anil Kumar.

He will be given a reception at Kalpetta, Kambalkadu, Panamaram, Mananthavadi, Pulpally and Sultan Batheri and will also attend a roadshow in Kozhikode Assembly constituency on June 9, before departing for Delhi.

I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/1r71RsgI9X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

The Congress’s resurgence in Kerala has derailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempts to wedge a foot in the door in a state where it has never won a single parliamentary seat so far. The Congress won 19 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala out of the 20 seats. This was even as Gandhi was defeated in Amethi, a Congress stronghold, by Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,120 votes.