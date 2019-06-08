Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the Maldives on his first foreign visit after being re-elected as the prime minister. He was received at Male airport by Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

“This visit indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres,” Modi tweeted after reaching.

Shahid also welcomed Modi on first state visit since his oath-taking ceremony. “Great Honour to receive PM Shri @narendramodi at Velana International Airport on his first State Visit overseas after taking oath for a second term,” he tweeted. “No doubt, this will be a momentous visit that would elevate #Maldives #India relationship to new heights.”

This will an Indian prime minister’s first bilateral visit to Maldives since 2011. The prime minister visited the island nation in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih’s swearing-in ceremony. However, it was not a full-fledged bilateral visit. The last visit was by Manmohan Singh in 2011 for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, or the SAARC, bilateral summit.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Republic Square. He also inspected the guard of honour.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maldives said that during his visit to Male, Modi will be accorded the island nation’s highest honour for foreign dignitaries, “The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen”.

President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, “The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” during PM’s visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham 🙏 — Abdulla Shahid 🎈 (@abdulla_shahid) June 8, 2019

Modi and Solih will jointly inaugurate the Coastal Surveillance Radar System and the Composite Training Centre of the Maldives National Defence Forces.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday that both sides are expected to explore ways to expand cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security and sign a number of agreements to deepen cooperation in specific areas. He also said Modi will be addressing the Maldivian Parliament.

The relations between India and the Maldives had deteriorated after former President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. Under Solih’s presidency, the ministry said there has been significant progress in bilateral relations since he was elected in November 2018.

Following his visit to Maldives, Modi will fly to Sri Lanka on Sunday. Modi will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the leader of the opposition among others.

‘Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi’: Modi in Kerala

Before visiting Maldives, Modi held a rally in Kerala. In the temple town of Guruvayur, Modi said: “Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.”

He added that some political pundits have wondered why the prime minister was going to Kerala when the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. “But this is our culture, our thinking,” Modi said.

“We are not in politics to only form a government,” he said according to BJP’s Twitter handle. “But, we are here to serve the people of the country.” Modi said the Centre had promised full support to Kerala to fight the Nipah virus, cases of which have surfaced in the state.