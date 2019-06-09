The head and an editor of a news channel based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Saturday after it allegedly aired defamatory content against Chief Minister Adityanath, The Indian Express reported.

Nation Live had allegedly broadcast a video of a woman who claimed she wanted to marry Adityanath. Nation Live head Ishita Singh and Anuj Shukla, an editor, were arrested for allegedly propagating defamatory content, The Indian Express reported.

Prashant Kanojia, a journalist from Delhi who had shared the video on Twitter, was also arrested after a case was filed against him on Saturday for comments made about Adityanath on social media.

The police said workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police against the news channel for broadcasting the video without verifying facts, IANS reported. “This could have led to a possible law and order situation,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

A first information report was registered under Sections 505 (1) (which relates to publication or circulation of statement, rumour or report with intent to incite), 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) at Noida Phase 3 police station, an unidentified police officer said.

The FIR said the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking the facts on “defamatory allegations” made by the woman, according to BBC India.

The police also claimed that the channel did not have the requisite licence to operate. A case of cheating and fraud was also registered at the Noida Phase 3 police station. “They have been arrested on both counts for the defamatory content as well as illegal operation of the channel,” Krishna told PTI.