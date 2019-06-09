Unidentified assailants on Sunday fired at a vehicle in which two ABP News journalists were travelling on Barapullah flyover in Delhi, ANI reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Parvinder Singh said the bullet hit the car, but the journalists escaped unhurt. Singh said an inquiry is under way and a case has been registered.

According to ABP News, reporter Siddharth Purohit and camerperson Arvind Kumar had received information about the murder of a trader in Delhi’s Prasadnagar and was heading towards the site. Around 1.30 am, the vehicle in which the team was travelling in reached Pragati Madian when two men riding on a bike stopped them while pointing a pistol at them. The men on the bike asked the team to park the car on the side.

The driver of the vehicle sped up and the men on the bike fired three shots at the car. The first shot hit the driver’s door, while the second one smashed the window pane on the driver’s side. The third shot missed the vehicle.

The men on the bike followed the ABP News team for about half a kilometre and then turned away. When the reporting team approached the police who were checking vehicles at the INA metro station, they allegedly ignored the complaint and left.